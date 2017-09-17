Suspects captured following collision with police

Two suspects were captured in Clayton County after their vehicle collided with police.

Police say the suspects stole a vehicle and tried to elude police. The suspects had a head on collision with a police office before trying to flee on foot.

Sheriff's Deputies and Clayton County Police officers arrived on the scene with tracking dogs and police provided air support with a helicopter.

Tracking dogs located the suspects at a warehouse where they were hiding in the back of a box truck. They were taken into custody.

The Jonesboro officer involved in the accident was not injured.

