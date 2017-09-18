Man shot to death in DeKalb County

A 30 year-old man is dead after he was fatally shot in DeKalb County early Monday morning.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was found dead at a home on the 2300 block of Phillips Road in Lithonia.

It is unclear who shot the man or if police have any suspects in custody.

Police are still trying to determine a motive in the fatal shooting.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be released.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.