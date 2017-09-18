Man shot to death in DeKalb County

The Fayetteville Fire Department climbed to the top of Stone Mountain on Sunday, to honor American heroes who lost their lives on 9-11.More >
Decatur city leaders will meet in hopes of diffusing a racially charged issue regarding the Confederate monument at Decatur City Square.More >
A 30 year-old man is dead after he was fatally shot in DeKalb County early Monday morning.More >
67 teenagers and young adults from 40 different countries were in one room Saturday morning to become U.S. citizens.More >
Power company crews worked around the clock this week in an attempt to restore electricity to Georgia homes and buildings that remained in the dark after the remnants of Hurricane Irma passed through the state.More >
A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday.More >
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >
A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.More >
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >
A Detroit-area teacher has been placed on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically forced out of his chair during the Pledge of Allegiance.More >
