Stone Mountain native wins Emmy for best lead actor

A Stone Mountain native did something at Sunday night's Emmy Awards that a person of color hasn't done in over 30 years, won the award for best lead actor.

Donald Glover won the best comedy actor and best comedy director Emmys for "Atlanta," which he created and which carries his distinctive voice.

"I want to thank Trump for making black people No. 1 on the most oppressed list. He's the reason I'm probably up here," Glover said.

It's the first win for lead actor by a person of color since Robert Guillaume won the award for the television show "Benson" back in 1985.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation) and Associated Press. All rights reserved.