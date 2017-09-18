Meeting scheduled on future of Confederate monument in Decatur

Decatur city leaders will meet in hopes of diffusing a racially charged issue regarding the Confederate monument at Decatur City Square.

Some residents want the monument out and replaced with one that represents African-American history. Others want the monument to stay, saying it represents Georgia's history.

The monument was built in 1908, more than 40 years after the Civil War ended. The initials C.S.A. are engraved all around the monument, which stands for Confederate States of America.

Inscriptions on the monument praise Confederate soldiers and sailors.

The Decatur monument is one of several Confederate memorials across metro Atlanta. There are 174 publicly-supported spaces across the state dedicated to the Confederacy. Others in metro Atlanta include:

Confederate Memorial Carving at Stone Mountain Park

The Obelisk at Oakland Cemetery

The Peace Monument in Piedmont Park

The John Brown statue at the State Capitol

Confederate Brigadier General Alfred Iverson Jr. Monument

Eternal Flame of the Confederacy Monument in Atlanta

The Confederate memorial in McDonough

Nathan Bedford Forrest Monument, Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Rome

Also, Atlanta's Joseph E. Brown Middle School is named for the former Governor of Georgia who was a strong Confederate supporter.

Petitions on both sides of the issue have more than 2,000 signatures on each and with that in mind, city commissioners will consider an agreement Monday night and will possibly decide on what exactly should be done.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. and the public is invited.

WEB POLL: Do you think the Confederate monument in Decatur should be taken down? Vote here!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.