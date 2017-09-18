Firefighters climb Stone Mountain to honor American heroes

The Fayetteville Fire Department climbed to the top of Stone Mountain on Sunday, to honor American heroes who lost their lives on 9-11.

The crews had planned to scale the mountain on September 11 but were busy dealing with the impact of Hurricane Irma.

343 firefighters and paramedics lost heir lives on 9-11 while trying to save others.

