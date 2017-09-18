Wrestling Hall of Famer Bobby "the Brain" Heenan dead at 73

Wrestling organization WWE announced that Hall of Famer Bobby "the Brain" Heenan passed away Sunday night at the age of 73.

Heenan was a highly regarded manager and was one of the most outspoken people in wrestling history.

He managed several huge names in the industry, including Jesse "The Body" Ventura, King Kong Bundy, "Ravishing" Rick Rude, "Mr. Perfect" Kurt Hennig and Andre the Giant. He also had his own television show on the USA Network.

Heenan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2002 but later recovered. His family says he succumbed to complications from the disease on Sunday.

Several wrestling Hall of Famers have sounded off on their support of Heenan and offered their condolences.

Bobby Heenan... The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017