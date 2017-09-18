Traffic stop in Georgia leads to seizure of $3.2M of meth

Authorities say a traffic stop in Georgia has disrupted a methamphetamine trafficking ring and prompted the seizure of more than $3 million of meth.

Local news outlets report the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said in a statement that officers confiscated 30 kilograms of crystal meth worth $3.2 million, several grams of cocaine and $166,000 in cash and broke up a drug lab. Authorities said 15 kilograms of meth were seized as a result of the traffic stop, leading them to a Dahlonega home and a conversion lab in Suches.

Authorities say five people were arrested Friday: Angel Luis Rivera-Santiago, Victor Rafael Aponte and Valentine Duarte-Vejar are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Eleoncio Perez-Pineda and Mario Duarte-Vejar are charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

It's unclear if they have lawyers.

