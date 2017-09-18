CBS46 at Fiesta Patrias

CBS46 anchors and reporters joined media partners from Univision Atlanta for Fiesta Patrias, the celebration of Mexico's independence from Spain.

There were giveaways, musical performances and contests and thousands of families came out to have fun. CBS46's Sharon Reed, Ben Swann, Giovanna Drpic, Astrid Martinez and Amanda Davis were all on hand to greet festival-goers.

Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on Friday and lasts until October 15.

Check out pictures from the event!

