Juveniles crash stolen vehicle into police cruiser, fire shots

Two juveniles are in custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle, crashed it into a police cruiser and fired shots at officers in an attempt to escape.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in Jonesboro.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, the two juveniles in a stolen vehicle crashed head-on into a police cruiser. They took off on foot and began firing rounds at the officers.

Tracking dogs and a helicopter eventually led officers to the suspects in the back of a box truck inside a warehouse. They were taken into custody without incident.

Officers found a handgun while searching a wooded area nearby.

