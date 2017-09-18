Domestic violence call leads to huge marijuana growing operation

A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.

Deputies were called to a home on Mockingbird Trail after a woman called 911 to report that her son, identified as 30 year-old Douglas Hazelrigs, was threatening to shoot her. The woman told deputies her son left the home but was going to return to shoot her.

She told police that her son might be at a home down the road and when deputies went to check it out, they found a huge, four feet tall marijuana plant growing in the yard. Police arrested Michael McGuoirk in connection to the case.

As police continued to look for Hazelrigs, they went to another home just down the road and saw another huge marijuana plant growing in plain view. No on was inside when deputies searched the home but when they were searching the yard, they found Hazelrigs inside a shed.

He was taken into custody.

A warrant was issued for William McGuoirk in connection to the growing operation at the second home and he was arrested at a medical office the next day.

All three are facing drug charges. It is unclear if Hazelrigs is facing domestic violence charges.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.