DeKalb Co. Police on scene of hostage situation on Meadow View D - CBS46 News

DeKalb Co. Police on scene of hostage situation on Meadow View Dr.

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

The DeKalb County Police is on scene of a hostage situation on in the 2900 block of Meadow View Drive in Atlanta.

Not much is known at this time, but we have a crew headed to the scene to gather information. Please stay with CBS 46 as more info is made available. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46