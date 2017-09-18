Rep. Waites resigns from Georgia General Assembly

State Representative Keisha Waites (D-Atlanta) announced her resignation from the Georgia House of Representatives.

In a formal resignation letter addressed to Governor Nathan Deal, Waites stated that her resignation will be effective on Monday, September 18, 2017.

“Serving in the Georgia General Assembly has been one of the greatest experiences of my life,” said Rep. Waites. “I was given the tremendous opportunity to work closely with over 234 of the best minds in Georgia, and working in tandem taught me invaluable lessons that have both stretched and contributed to my personal and professional growth.”

Waites was elected to represent House District 60 in the General Assembly in 2012.

“It has been my esteemed honor to work with members of the General Assembly and sponsor various pieces of legislation, including House Bill 54, the Fallen Hero Bill, which provides college tuition assistance for the children of fallen law enforcement officials; House Bill 223 to restore driver’s education funding in high schools; and House Bill 334, April’s Law, to combat domestic violence,” added Rep. Waites. “I am also proud of the ground breaking legislation and public policy we implemented together, such as $1 billion annual investment into transit and infrastructure, ensuring that the State Capitol and legislative buildings are wheelchair accessible to Georgia’s citizens and the visually impaired community.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.