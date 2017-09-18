20 Fattest Cities in the United States

Website WalletHub has released a list of what they're calling the "Fattest Cities in the United States" and the news isn't good for the southeast.

Nearly all of the top 20 cities are in the southeast, with one being in the state of Georgia.

The website based its findings on the following criteria:

Obesity & overweight rank

Weight-related problems rank

Healthy environment rank

With that in mind, check out the top 20 fattest cities in the U.S.

