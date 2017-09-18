National Cheeseburger Day; Who's participating?

What is better than a national holiday created in support of people's love for cheeseburgers? Probably not too many things.

Monday, September 18 is officially named National Cheeseburger Day and many restaurants around town are taking part in the festivities.

Burger Fi - Pick up a Double Natural Angus Burger for just $5 when you mention the offer at the register on Monday only.

Cheeseburger in Paradise - Grab a half-pound All-American Burger with a side of fries for just $6. You can also get a 99-cent cold draft beer.

Johnny Rockets - This burger chain isn't celebrating for this day specifically, however you can always get a free burger instantly when you sign up for the Rocket eClub. You'll get another free one on your birthday, as well.

Rally's - Use coupon code 4111 to get one free Rally's burger.

Applebee's - For today only, this joint is offering a cheeseburger with classic fries for $7.

Most people would think the largest burger chain, McDonald's would be participating in National Cheeseburger Day but they are not. However, they do still have their usual specials on burgers, fries, and other menu items.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.