Father of Georgia Tech student to officer: "Why did you kill my son?"

According to Merriam-Webster, gender identity is a person’s internal sense of being male, female, some combination of male and female or neither male nor female.

What does nonbinary mean when talking about gender identity

The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the student as Scott Schultz, 21, of Lilburn. Loved ones of the student said Schultz preferred to be called "Scout" and identified as gender nonbinary, meaning neither male nor female. Schultz was president of Pride Alliance at Georgia Tech and was a fourth-year computer engineering major.

Officers encountered Schultz at 11 p.m. Saturday on a sidewalk outside a parking garage on campus. From a window of a nearby residence hall, a student captured video that shows officers pointing guns at Schultz and ordering the student to "drop the knife." Schultz does not comply with officers' orders. When Schultz advances toward the officers, an officer fires a fatal shot.

"Why did you have to shoot?" asked Bill Schultz, the student's father, standing with his wife before several television cameras. "That's the question. That's the only question that matters right now. Why did you kill my son?"

His wife Lynne corrected herself when she used a gender reference when speaking about her child. Preferred pronouns for a nonbinary person include "they" or "them."

"Scout was very caring and had empathy for other people," said Lynne Schultz. "Scout stood up for what they believed in."

The parents have hired attorney Chris Stewart who told reporters it doesn't make sense that Georgia Tech police officers are not equipped with Tasers. Use of a Taser would have prevented Schultz's death, he said. Stewart said he is planning to file a civil suit against Georgia Tech on the parents' behalf.

Stewart argued that Schultz was not carrying a traditional knife at the time he was shot. Stewart said it was more like a "folding multipurpose tool" similar to what many people carry in their vehicles.

Georgia Tech officials had no further comment Monday.

