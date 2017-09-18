The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.

The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.

Father of Georgia Tech student to officer: "Why did you kill my son?"

Father of Georgia Tech student to officer: "Why did you kill my son?"

What does nonbinary mean when talking about gender identity

According to Merriam-Webster, gender identity is a person’s internal sense of being male, female, some combination of male and female or neither male nor female.

The Human Rights Campaign describes gender expression as an external appearance of one’s gender identity, usually expressed through behavior, clothing, haircut or voice, which may or may not conform to socially defined behaviors and characteristics typically associated with being either masculine or feminine.

What does it mean to be nonbinary?

According to transstudent.org, nonbinary is the preferred umbrella term for all genders other than female/male or woman/man used as an adjective. Not all nonbinary people identify as trans, and not all trans people identify as nonbinary. Sometimes nonbinary can be used to describe the aesthetic/presentation/expression of a cisgender (someone who identifies as their sex assigned at birth) or transgender person.

READ MORE

Georgia Tech student shot, killed by officer

Father of Georgia Tech student to officer: "Why did you kill my son?"

Nonbinary individuals eschew normal pronouns like he/she, preferring to be addressed as they/them.

Scout Schultz, the Georgia Tech student shot and killed by campus police officers on Saturday night identified as nonbinary. They were a fourth-year engineering student majoring in Computer Science and minoring in Biomedical Engineering. They were also the president of the Pride Alliance on campus.

Schultz's parents held a news conference on Monday demanding answers as to why they were shot and why police did not use non-lethal means of subduing them.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.