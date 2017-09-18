Police search for father accused of killing 3-month-old baby

A Gwinnett County father accused of causing fatal injuries to his 3-month-old baby has been charged with murder.

Charles Hamilton, 44, was caring for the child September 9 while the baby's mother went to a laundromat to clean clothes.

Police say the initial medical call stated the baby was having breathing problems at a home in Peachtree Corner. However, when she was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite, hospital staff noticed injuries including fractured ribs and brain bleed.

The baby died September 13 and an autopsy revealed significant head trauma.

Hamilton has active warrants for murder, cruelty to children, and aggravated battery. Hamilton is described a a black male, 5'6, and 155 lbs. Police believe he may be driving a 2008 GMC Yukon with the license plate number TRINI3.

If you know the location of Hamilton or have any information to add to this investigation, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

