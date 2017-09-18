2 killed after crash in Forsyth County

Two people were killed in a Forsyth County crash Monday involving a dump truck and a sanitation truck.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Atlanta Highway at Castleberry Road and Carolene Way.

Authorities tell CBS46 all southbound traffic on Atlanta Highway is being re-routed into Castleberry Road. All northbound traffic on Atlanta Highway is being re-routed to Fowler Road.

The two people killed in the crash were on the sanitation truck, according to a spokesperson with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Meanwhile, the driver of the dump truck was airlifted to a hospital.

Forsyth County schools have been notified of the road closure.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.