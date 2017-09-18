Can Atlanta afford Amazon?

Your tax dollars could be on the line for bringing a huge new corporate headquarters to town.

The tech giant Amazon is advertising for proposals to locate a second headquarter. It will bring 50 thousand jobs, averaging $100 thousand dollars each. Atlanta appears to be among the front running cities for winning the bid.

Some compare its effect on the region to winning the Olympics.

The bid is like a beauty pageant, with billions of dollars at stake.

Amazon’s Seattle campus seems to have soaked up all the office space, most of the eligible workers and every bit of the affordable housing for mile around.

So Amazon is asking cities what they'll pay to win. An incentive package from Georgia could include tax credits, tax exemptions, grants for relocation and workforce training.

Atlanta's most likely competitors are Toronto, Boston, Washington, Dallas or Denver.

If Atlanta wins, which location will draw the 50,000 expected employees? The top bets are all on MARTA'S RAIL LINES.

1. downtown Atlanta's Gulch,

2. the former General Motors plant in Doraville,

3. Fort McPherson south of downtown

4. High Street site near Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody.

Preparing for the bid brings sweet talk from Mayor Reed. He’s already reminded Amazon that Atlanta is "the anchor of the ninth largest economy in the country in the eighth largest state in the country".

Bids are due at Amazon headquarters in Seattle October 19.

