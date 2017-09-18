Can Atlanta afford Amazon?

A Georgia Tech police car was set on fire Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >
A Georgia Tech police car was set on fire Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >
We now know Equifax was the victim of cyber crimes two different times this year. Bloomberg just announced Equifax knew it had a security breach as early as March, but they tried to deal with it quietly.More >
We now know Equifax was the victim of cyber crimes two different times this year. Bloomberg just announced Equifax knew it had a security breach as early as March, but they tried to deal with it quietly.More >
Your tax dollars could be on the line for bringing a huge new corporate headquarters to town.More >
Your tax dollars could be on the line for bringing a huge new corporate headquarters to town.More >
Lenna Deshazior saw a report about a new online app. She download the app and headed to downtown Atlanta, but once she parked in a private parking lot, the app wouldn’t allow her to pay.More >
Lenna Deshazior saw a report about a new online app. She download the app and headed to downtown Atlanta, but once she parked in a private parking lot, the app wouldn’t allow her to pay.More >
The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.More >
The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.More >
The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.More >
The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.More >
A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday.More >
A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday.More >
A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.More >
A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.More >
A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.More >
A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.More >
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >