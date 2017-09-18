Proposed development ban on DeKalb County churches lifted

A proposed development ban for places of worship on a busy stretch of Memorial Drive has been removed.More >
A proposed development ban for places of worship on a busy stretch of Memorial Drive has been removed.More >
A 30-year-old man is dead after he was fatally shot in DeKalb County early Monday morning.More >
A 30-year-old man is dead after he was fatally shot in DeKalb County early Monday morning.More >
The Fayetteville Fire Department climbed to the top of Stone Mountain on Sunday, to honor American heroes who lost their lives on 9-11.More >
The Fayetteville Fire Department climbed to the top of Stone Mountain on Sunday, to honor American heroes who lost their lives on 9-11.More >
Decatur city leaders will meet in hopes of diffusing a racially charged issue regarding the Confederate monument at Decatur City Square.More >
Decatur city leaders will meet in hopes of diffusing a racially charged issue regarding the Confederate monument at Decatur City Square.More >
67 teenagers and young adults from 40 different countries were in one room Saturday morning to become U.S. citizens.More >
67 teenagers and young adults from 40 different countries were in one room Saturday morning to become U.S. citizens.More >
The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.More >
The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.More >
A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday.More >
A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday.More >
A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.More >
A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.More >
A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.More >
A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.More >
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >