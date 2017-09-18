Senate approves $700 billion defense policy bill

A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday.More >
The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.More >
A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.More >
A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.More >
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >
The Senate has approved a defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion Pentagon budget.More >
State Representative Keisha Waites (D-Atlanta) announced her resignation from the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
There's a vacancy in the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
All polls indicate that Mary Norwood has a commanding lead in the race for Atlanta mayor. But at the Georgia Stand Up candidates forum, she made what many believe was a serious strategic mistake when she hesitated in her answer about whether or not police profile minorities.More >
When the top candidates for Atlanta mayor heard about a forum that a home-grown rap star was planning to help moderate, it was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.More >
Labor Day was a working day for the crowded field running to become Atlanta's next mayor.More >
A special election has been called for November to fill a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
Georgia is getting voting machines that could change how your vote is cast and counted.More >
Anyone who wants to be the next mayor of Atlanta or on city council must file the official paperwork at Atlanta City Hall by Friday. One candidate who is now officially part of the race could be the first Muslim queer woman to serve in office anywhere in the United States, if elected.More >
The man who sounded the alarm about Georgia's voting system sat down with CBS46 for a one-on-one interview. He tackles the question of whether your vote is safe.More >
