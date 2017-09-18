Georgia Tech: 'Seek shelter' due to protests - CBS46 News

Georgia Tech: 'Seek shelter' due to protests

Georgia Tech issued an alert late Monday advising students to stay indoors due to "violent protests on campus."

On Sunday, a Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a police officer after authorities say the student wouldn't drop a knife. Scout Schultz, 21, was approached by Georgia Tech police officers after a 911 call that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says ultimately came from Schultz.

Investigators also say they found three suicide notes located in Schultz's dorm room.

Schultz's parents talked with reporters Monday, demanding answers over the death of their child.

In a series of tweets, the school told students to take action by locking all doors and windows, and asked students to avoid Hemphill Avenue. 

