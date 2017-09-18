Rioters torch Georgia Tech police car after vigil for student killed by officer

Rioters torched a Georgia Tech police car Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.

After a vigil for Schultz Monday evening, a smaller group of about 50 protesters marched to the Georgia Tech Police Department. Two officers were injured during the unrest.

The incident promoted Georgia Tech to issue an alert, advising students to stay indoors.

YouTube video of the burning police cruiser

Georgia Tech police officers approached Schultz Saturday night after responding to a 911 call that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation later learned came from Schultz.

According to the GBI, an officer shot Schultz after the student refused to comply with their commands to drop a weapon.

Investigators said they found three suicide notes located in Schultz's dorm room.

Schultz's parents talked with reporters Monday, demanding answers over the death of their child.

Georgia Tech says the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State University Police Department helped to restore order after the Monday night incident. Vincent Castillenti, Jacob Wilson and Cassandra Monden were all arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer, according to the school.

Schultz' parents issued the following statement on behalf of their attorney after the incident:

On behalf of the family of Scout Schultz, we ask that those who wish to protest Scout's death do so peacefully. Answering violence with violence is not the answer. Our goal is to work diligently to make positive change at Georgia Tech in an effort to ensure a safer campus for all students. This is how we will truly honor Scout's life and legacy. Scout's family respects the rights of those who wish to voice opposition to what they feel was an unnecessary use of force, but they ask that it be done respectfully and safely.

