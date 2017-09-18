Bloomberg: Equifax hacked twice, kept first one a secret

We now know Equifax was the victim of cyber crimes two different times this year. Bloomberg announced Equifax knew it had a security breach as early as March, but they tried to deal with it quietly.

But as bad as it sounds that Equifax kept this information a secret from us, Veristor IT security expert Ferrol Macon is holding out hope that there's a reasonable explanation.

"It's just like you see in the FBI, some cases are solved very quickly, some cases take a long time," says Macon.

Macon said it's possible it really did take Equifax months to understand what happened and who it affected because cyber thieves at this level know how to cover their tracks.

"So it's not uncommon for them to come in one place and hide, or cause a distraction and show up here, really with another target in mind," says Macon.

Equifax stock has dropped 33 percent since the first announcement, and because Monday's news came after trading hours, we might see more free falling to come.

Three Equifax executives who sold about $2 million worth of stock before the bad news broke are being investigated for insider trading.

The company has said those trades were just a coincidence.

Copyright 2017 Meredith Corporation (WGCL-TV) All rights reserved.