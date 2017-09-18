Woman downloads parking App, gets booted instead

Lenna Deshazior watched the news and saw a report about a new online app called Park Mobile.

She download the app on her cell phone and headed to downtown Atlanta for a court hearing, but once she parked in a private parking lot, the app, called Park Mobile, wouldn’t allow her to pay.

Deshazior called the 1-800 number listed on the signs, but when she couldn’t reach an operator, she broke the booter’s cardinal rule and left the lot without paying for her space.

She got the boot 25 minutes later.

So why didn’t the app work?

Better Call Harry takes an in depth look at booting and what you need to know to save yourself $75.

