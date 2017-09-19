Parents of child who drowned at camp to file civil suit in case

The family of a 5 year-old boy who drowned at a Fulton County camp are preparing to file a civil suit against the owners of the camp and the city in which it was located.

Benjamin Hosch drowned on July 21 at the Camp Cricket Summer Day Camp in Chattahoochee Hills. He was one of 13 children who were swimming in a shallow pond near a waterfall when he drowned. Benjamin's family says he was with other children when camp staff took them to a creek to play in the water, but Benjamin didn't know how to swim.

Hosch's parents also never gave camp officials permission to allow Benjamin to swim in the pond and they're preparing to file a civil suit.

CBS46 did some digging about the operators of the summer camp. After searching through state and federal records, we discovered Richard Lindsey is the registered agent for the nature center. But when CBS46's Mike Dunston went to his listed address in Peachtree City to get answers, he didn't get a response.

Criminal defense attorney Sara Becker told CBS46 in July that the blame could fall on Cochran Mill Nature Center, who runs the day camp.

"It could be the initial supervisors, the people who were there and were supposed to be watching him. There's also the possibility that the greater organization could be found to be reckless in the manner that they train people in the roles that they have, or don't have," says Becker.

Becker says it could be a strong case of reckless conduct.

"Reckless conduct is a misdemeanor, however, it is also potentially the basis for involuntary homicide charges as well," says Becker.

The criminal investigation is now complete and has been turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. The camp has since been shut down by the state.

