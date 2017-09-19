Man makes off with over $1,000 worth of cigarettes from Walmart

Police are searching for a man accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of cigarettes from a Henry County Walmart location in August.

According to Henry County Police, the suspect allegedly stole $1,120 worth of cigarettes from the Walmart location on North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge on August 28.

On surveillance camera, the man can be seen leaving the store carrying a huge trash bag.

He's believed to be driving a white, single-cab pickup truck.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8252.

