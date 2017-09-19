Thieves wearing wigs bust open mailboxes with screwdriver

Dunwoody Police are trying to find three people accused of breaking open several mailboxes with a screwdriver and stealing the contents inside.

The incident happened on the morning of September 11.

Dunwoody Police say the suspects are believed to be members of the transgender community and were wearing wigs and other types of hair when the thefts occurred.

It is unclear what the suspects got away with.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Dunwoody Police Department at 678-382-6921.

