Thieves wearing wigs bust open mailboxes with screwdriver

Norcross Police are searching for a woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen on Monday evening.More >
Dunwoody Police are trying to find three people accused of breaking open several mailboxes with a screwdriver and stealing the contents inside.More >
The vehicle of a woman who mysteriously disappeared in mid August has been found but there's still no information on her whereabouts.More >
A proposed development ban for places of worship on a busy stretch of Memorial Drive has been removed.More >
A 30-year-old man is dead after he was fatally shot in DeKalb County early Monday morning.More >
The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.More >
A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday.More >
A Georgia Tech police car was set on fire Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >
