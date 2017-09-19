Norcross Police looking for woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Norcross Police are searching for a woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen on Monday evening.

Carmela Bravo Cutler, 81, was last seen around 8 p.m. leaving the Shekinah Retirement Home on Lawrenceville Street in Norcross.

She was last seen wearing a blue-green floral printed shirt, black pants and was carrying a pink and white tote bag.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're urged to contact Norcross Police at 770-448-2111.

