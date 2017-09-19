Lilburn woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of stepfather

A Lilburn woman has been arrested and is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her stepfather at their home on September 14.

Sandra Christine Olver, 54, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Thomas Hall Gaines. Lilburn Police initially responded to the family home on Lilburn-Stone Mountain Road around 8:30 p.m. on September 14 on reports of a self-inflicted gun shot wound. When they arrived at the home, they found Hall alive with a gunshot wound to his mouth.

He was taken to Eastside Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival. An autopsy revealed that his injury was not self-inflicted but because there wasn't enough evidence to charge Olver, she was set free.

Olver called 911 the next day, claiming her mother was suicidal and was going to kill herself. Later on in the phone call, she admitted to shooting her stepfather.

She was arrested and is charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

