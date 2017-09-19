Beloved Shiloh HS assistant principal passes away

Joe Paul, the assistant principal at Shiloh High School in Snellville, passed away on Sunday.

The district shared the sad news on Monday, saying Paul touched the lives of many of the students and staff at the school.

According to Paul's Linkedin page, he had been assistant principal at the school since July of 2015. Before that, he had been a teacher in the Gwinnett County Public Schools district and had been named 2014 Local School Teacher of the Year.

He was also a youth pastor for almost 16 years, serving churches in Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia.

The press release didn't say how Paul died.

