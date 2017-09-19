Missing Roswell woman located safely

Constance Murdock was located in Atlanta and is safe.

Matties Call

A Mattie's Call has been issued for a Roswell woman, reported missing by her husband on September 18.

Constance Murdock, 74, was last seen leaving her home on Village Lane around 10 a.m. She was driving a black 2015 Lexus IS250 with the Georgia license tag of CCD99054.

Her husband said she took her purse and credit cards and there was activity on one of her cards at an Atlanta gas station early Tuesday morning.

Police say she could be possibly headed to Alabama, Florida or Ohio to visit family.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.

