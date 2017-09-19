Naval hospital nurse posts disturbing pictures of newborn babies

An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.

US Marine Corps Life reports Allyson Thompson, a corpsman stationed at the hospital, has been allegedly posting "various pictures of newborn babies and making videos while holding the babies and treating them like puppets dancing to music."

Thompson also posted a picture of what appears to be her giving a baby the finger with the caption, "How I currently feel about these mini Satans."

The department also reports that another corpsman, Joanie Barrett, participated in the incidents.

A military spouse shared the photos, which were posted on Snapchat, in a post on Facebook. Read the post here (WARNING: Post contains graphic language)

The Naval Hospital has responded on Facebook after receiving the information and says the "staff members have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.