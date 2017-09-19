Atlanta City Council votes to transfer Streetcar operations to MARTA

The Atlanta City Council has voted to transfer all assets and operations of the Atlanta Streetcar to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA).

The city was awarded $47,667,777 for the Streetcar project from the TIGER II Discretionary Grants.

Future lines are planned, and project developers intend to expand service to additional neighborhoods and other popular destinations around the city.

The mayor, or his designee, is now authorized to transfer all Atlanta Streetcar operations from the City of Atlanta to MARTA over the next year.

