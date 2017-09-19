Atlanta City Council votes to transfer Streetcar operations to MARTA

Rioters torched a Georgia Tech police car Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >
Rioters torched a Georgia Tech police car Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >
The Atlanta City Council has voted to transfer all assets and operations of the Atlanta Streetcar to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA).More >
The Atlanta City Council has voted to transfer all assets and operations of the Atlanta Streetcar to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA).More >
Constance Murdock was located in Atlanta and is safe.More >
Constance Murdock was located in Atlanta and is safe.More >
Atlanta city councilman and mayoral candidate Kwanza Hall is calling for a vote on a stalled proposal on the decriminalization of marijuana and some are saying his urgency may be politically motivated.More >
Atlanta city councilman and mayoral candidate Kwanza Hall is calling for a vote on a stalled proposal on the decriminalization of marijuana and some are saying his urgency may be politically motivated.More >
Your tax dollars could be on the line for bringing a huge new corporate headquarters to town.More >
Your tax dollars could be on the line for bringing a huge new corporate headquarters to town.More >
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >
The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.More >
The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.More >
Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.More >
Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.More >
A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday.More >
A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday.More >
Rioters torched a Georgia Tech police car Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >
Rioters torched a Georgia Tech police car Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >