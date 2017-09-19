Men accused of killing corrections officers officially indicted

The two men accused of killing two corrections officers before leading police on a multi-state manhunt have officially been indicted by a Grand Jury.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, Donnie Rowe, 43 and Ricky DuBose, 24, were officially indicted Tuesday morning.

The manhunt began during the early morning hours of June 13 after Rowe and DuBose escaped from their prison bus along Highway 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, about 80 miles southeast of Atlanta.

They were able to get through a locked gate and overpower two officers, one of whom was driving the transport bus. They disarmed one of the officers and fatally shot both. They were on the run for three days before being apprehended in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

The pair were caught after they attempted to steal a vehicle from a home in the area. The homeowner heard a noise outside the home and came out and caught the escapees, then called the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Rowe, a repeat offender currently serving life without parole, was imprisoned after being convicted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. DuBose was imprisoned after being found guilty of armed robbery, aggravated assault, credit card fraud and theft by taking.

The corrections officers killed were later identified as 42-year-old Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Curtis Billue. Monica had worked for the facility for nearly eight years after being hired in October of 2009. Billue was nearing his 10th anniversary with the facility after being hired in July of 2007.

During a press conference in August, it was revealed that officers Monica and Billue were not wearing protective vests or their guns. The inmates were not properly searched, and one of them brought a toothbrush that was allegedly used to open the lock on the gate. Also, their cuffs were not properly double-locked so they were able to slip them.

The padlock on the door separating the inmates from the guards was also unlocked and was easily opened, exposing the officers to the attack.

"They were able to use the alleged toothbrush to supposedly remove the unlocked padlock and enter the chamber of where the officers reside during that time," said Department of Correction commissioner Gregory Dozier. "They went through the officers' personal belongings eating some of their food and also drinking their drinks."

Both suspects then carjacked a Honda Civic and fled the scene. A total of 31 other prisoners were aboard the bus and all stayed behind until officers arrived on scene.

Ocmulgee District Attorney Stephen Bradley also filed a court notice Tuesday morning indicating that he plans to seek the death penalty for Rowe and Dubose, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills

