Fan Appreciation Week for the final home stand at SunTrust Park

Six months have come and gone since the grand opening of the brand new Battery Atlanta and SunTrust Park in Cobb County.

Tuesday, September 19 is the kickoff of the final home stand of games at the new stadium and the Braves are honoring fans with an official Fan Appreciation Week.

Each day from September 19-24 will consist of a variety of games, prizes, and giveaways just for the fans.

Atlanta Braves Fan Appreciation Week 2017 September 19 (vs. Wash. Nationals) Mystery Giveaways: First 500 fans will receive a mystery giveaway item. (Game ticket required) September 20 (vs. Wash. Nationals) Player High Fives: Fans can parade around the warning track and "high five" Atlanta Braves players before the game. (Game ticket required) September 21 (vs. Wash. Nationals) Run The Bases Under The Lights: Following the game, ALL FANS can run the bases under the lights of SunTrust Park. (Game ticket required) September 22 (vs. Phil. Phillies) Bobby Cox Replica Statue Giveaway and Friday Night Fireworks: Come out to the ballpark and enjoy the final giveaway and fireworks show of the season. Get there early... the first 20,000 fans will receive a Bobby Cox Replica Statue presented by Coca-Cola. Then stay here late... after the game, we light the night with Friday Night Fireworks Presented by Georgia Lottery. (Game ticket required) September 23 (vs. Phil. Phillies) Fitz and the Tantrums Postgame Concert and Pink Out The Park Theme Night: Come early while they paint the park PINK in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. Before you head in the ballpark, be sure to visit multiple activities outside the 3rd Base Gate. Then head over to the Georgia Power Pavilion for a special pregame concert by Electric Avenue. After the game, enjoy a special postgame concert by Fitz and the Tantrums, presented by Coca-Cola. (Game ticket required) September 24 (vs. Phil. Phillies) Free games in Hope & Will's Sandlot: To close out Fan Appreciation Week, attractions in Hope and Will's Sandlot are free for all fans. (Game ticket required)

Ticket prices are as low as $5 per game for all Grandstand Reserved & General Admission seating areas for the final 6 games of the inaugural season.

For more information on the week and ticket availability, visit http://atlanta.braves.mlb.com/ticketing.

