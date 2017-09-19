"The Great Xscape Tour" kicks off in November with New Year's Eve stop in Atlanta

The 90's R&B group Xscape reunited for the first time in 18 years at the BET Awards June 2017 with a performance that left fans wanting more. The group has performed a number of concerts since the BET performance but they are officially kicking off the "The Great Xscape Tour" in November.

The group made the announcement on the CBS Radio station V-103 in Atlanta, Tuesday, September 19.

The tour kicks off November 22 at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia and is expected to make a stop in Atlanta at Philips's Arena, December 31.

Other artists included in the tour are Atlanta's own Monica and Tamar Braxton.

For ticket information and other cities listed in the tour, click here.

