BOLO issued for Henry County teen

Henry County Police has issued a BOLO for a 15-year-old female.

Chloe Attaway was last seen September 18 around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Greenview Drive in McDonough.

Attaway is approximately 5'7, 175 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she has medical issues that requires daily medication.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact police.

