Historic Fourth Ward Park holds million dollar secret

A secret hidden inside a popular new park may have been exposed by Hurricane Irma last week.

The park is the site of some of Atlanta’s worst flooding over the years, but the secret may no longer be safe.

The Historic Fourth Ward Park is only six years old, but it’s filled with picnickers, joggers and others enjoying the space. It’s so popular that when asked, most newcomers could not remember how bad the ravine used to be.

The park sits in a bowl, ringed by new neighbors.

“Weddings, concerts here, free, like that as well,” said Midtown resident Aleta Saunders.

“I consider this a park,” said CDC employee Stephanie Parris.

When it rains, all the water from 350 acres drain storm water into the bottom of the ravine. It used to be a parking lot.

At dawn on Monday, Sept. 11, as Irma was arriving, it was empty. By 10 a.m., the cobbles in the spillway were wet. At 5 p.m, water was surging down the cobbles.

Three and a half inches of Irma rainfall later, the water level rose, but nowhere near the subtle line of cobbles that marks a 500-year flood. Midtown neighbor Klaus Darnall paid attention.

“That stone? Designates 500-year flood plain,” he said.

He remembers the city's first plan to solve flooding was to put the water in a tunnel underground. The cost: $40 million. Instead, Atlanta stores the water above ground, in a lake. Cost: $23 million.

“It was less expensive than what the city originally proposed,” Darnall said.

