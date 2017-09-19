Georgia Tech students react to campus unrest

What happened Monday night was still fresh on the minds of Georgia Tech students on Tuesday. On the normally peaceful campus, a police car was set on fire after a vigil for Scout Schultz turned violent.

Three people were arrested.

CBS46 has confirmed that Andrew Monden went to Georgia Tech, registered under the name Cassandra. Vincent Castillenti was not a student. Officials are still trying to confirm whether Jacob Wilson went to Tech.

Their charges range from criminal trespassing to aggravated assault against a peace officer. Students said they're not used to seeing violent action like this on Tech's campus.

"It was the first time that I haven't felt safe on campus," said student Charitty Tuttle. "Because I got the alert and I was in my apartment and I was instantly terrified."

The shooting is revealing somewhat of a divide on campus. On Tuesday, a vigil for Schultz continued to grow at the site the student was shot.

"There are a lot of people still in mourning, even the people who don't know the victim, they still feel bad," said student Harsh Jain.

In front of the Student Center, some have chalked their support for Georgia Tech police, writing things like, "Thank you for all you do GTPD," and, "We've got your back GTPD, just like you always have ours."

There are claims that Atlanta Antifascists helped turn Monday night's peaceful vigil into a violent protest. The left-leaning political action group has continuously tweeted about Schultz's death. On Monday, a picture of a police car on fire with the caption "no apologies" was tweeted out.

"The damage that they caused, for them not to go here, I wonder if they knew him or what was their real motive," said student Pharist O'Neal.

