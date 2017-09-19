Displaced animals placed in shelter after Irma

In response to Hurricane Irma, the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division has received about 60 dogs and cats from a shelter in Glynn County.More >
Police searching for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to his 3 month-old baby have found his vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.More >
Joe Paul, the assistant principal at Shiloh High School in Snellville, passed away on Sunday.More >
A Lilburn woman has been arrested and is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her stepfather at their home on September 14.More >
A local company who deployed to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey became victims of a Texas-sized crime while in the Lone Star State.More >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >
The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.More >
Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.More >
A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday.More >
