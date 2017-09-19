Displaced animals placed in shelter after Irma

In response to Hurricane Irma, the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division has received about 60 dogs and cats from a shelter in Glynn County, which lies on the Atlantic coast.

To accommodate the additional animals, Gwinnett County is using a secure, temporary shelter in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County accepted 19 cats and 42 dogs.

"They evacuated for the storm, but now they are looking for their forever home." says officials at Gwinnett County Animal Welfare.

The Glynn County animals will be put up for adoption at the current shelter at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.

The shelter in Glynn County moved its canine and feline inhabitants as part of the mandatory evacuation ordered by Gov. Nathan Deal. Brunswick is the county seat of Glynn County.

