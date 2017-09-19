Former Georgia governor sues Equifax over massive breach

A former Georgia governor and now practicing attorney Roy Barnes filed a lawsuit against Atlanta-based Equifax following a massive cyberattack impacting millions of Americans.More >
Rioters torched a Georgia Tech police car Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >
A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday.More >
The tour kicks off November 22 at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia and is expected to make a stop in Atlanta at Philips's Arena, December 31.More >
The Atlanta City Council has voted to transfer all assets and operations of the Atlanta Streetcar to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA).More >
A former Georgia governor and now practicing attorney Roy Barnes filed a lawsuit against Atlanta-based Equifax following a massive cyberattack impacting millions of Americans.More >
A truck overturned in Cobb County Sunday morning.More >
A Florida couple checking into a motel in Acworth accidentally drove their car into a swimming pool.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >
All northbound lanes of I-75 are back open near South Marietta Parkway after a fatal accident.More >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >
The parents of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer over the weekend addressed reporters Monday, demanding answers about the death of their oldest child.More >
Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.More >
A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday.More >
