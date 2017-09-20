Delivery driver shot in back, 3 suspects on the loose

Police have one suspect in custody and are searching for three others after a man was shot while delivering food.

The victim was flagged down by two females near the intersection of Mellrich Avenue and Wisteria Way in Atlanta when two men came up from behind. One of the men shot the victim in the back. The victim fired back and struck one of the men in the leg. Officers later arrested that man a short distance away from the initial scene.

Police are currently looking for the two woman and other man. No description has been given.

Robbery is believed to be a motive for the shooting.

The delivery driver and suspect that were shot both sustained non life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

