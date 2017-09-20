Mattie's Call issued for missing Jonesboro woman

A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing Jonesboro woman diagnosed with schizophrenia, last seen on Tuesday.

Patricia Jones, 48, was last seen around 12 p.m. leaving her home at the Carrington Park Apartments off Mt. Zion Parkway.

Jones is described as a black female around 5'2" tall and weighing about 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, in which she is probably wearing in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and Nike brand tennis shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 678-610-4781.

