Smyrna woman found shot to death inside home, suspect on the loose

Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.

Shuyi Li, 28, was found shot to death inside her apartment on Willington Shoals Place at around 1 p.m. after concerned coworkers alerted police that she had not shown up for work.

Police are looking for 24 year-old Brian March Semrinec in connection to the shooting and have charged him with aggravated assault and felony murder. Semrinec is believed to be driving Li's white 2015 Honda CRV with the Georgia license tag of CDD3152.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you're asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.

