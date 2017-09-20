Police rescue two from burning vehicle after crash under I-85

Two people were rescued from a burning vehicle and taken to the hospital in serious condition following a crash on Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver of the vehicle crashed into a concrete column under the I-85 overpass.

When officers arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The driver and passenger were both rescued out of the vehicle and taken to Grady Hospital where both were last listed in serious condition.

No word on what cause the accident.

