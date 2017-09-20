Johns Creek girl wows crowd in "AGT" finale

A new winner on "America's Got Talent" will soon be crowned and a Johns Creek girl is hoping to take home the top prize of $1 million dollars.

Angelica Hale, 9, a Johns Creek native, stunned the crowd in her final appearance on the show when she sang the song "Symphony" by the Clean Bandits. She burst onto the scene when she blew away the crowd in early June, belting out Andra Day's "Rise Up".

Weeks later, she received the coveted Golden Buzzer for her rendition of Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire", which instantly shot her into the live rounds of the show.

It's now in the hands of the voters, who were able to cast their ballot for the winner. Voting closes at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Watch Hale's finale performance in the video below

