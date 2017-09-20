Baby, subject of Amber Alert, could be heading through Georgia

A 3-month-old baby, who is the the subject of an Amber Alert in North Carolina, could be heading through Georgia.

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina says Cali Marie Cochran is believed to have been abducted by her birth parents, identified as 39-year-old Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and 31-year-old Heather M. Cochran.

The department also says they could be heading to either Valdosta, Georgia or Ocala, Florida in a blue, 2001 Ford Mustang.

Rex Cochran is described as a white male standing around 5'7" tall and weighing about 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Heather Cochran is described as a white female about 5'4" tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes and also has a tattoo on the side of her neck that reads, "Faith."

If you've seen them, you're urged to call 911.

