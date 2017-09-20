"Potluck and Pitch" aims to create better food choices in Atlanta

The Atlanta Community Food Bank has teamed up with the Georgia Food Oasis-Atlanta in an effort to create affordable, fresh, and healthy food options for underserved Atlanta neighborhoods.

"Potluck and Pitch" will feature five of the most innovative minds in food growth and cooking.

"So far we have given more than $5,000 to eight organizations, allowing them to expand programming, increase partnerships and participate in incubators and accelerators across Atlanta," said event head Yvonne Wagner, lead community food systems organizer at the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The event will be held September 28 from 6 p.m until 9 p.m. at the 595 North Event Center. Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the door.

"It was a great experience," said Chef Zu of Kings Apron, a co-winner in 2016. It allowed us to engage with the community more through food."

The deadline to submit a pitch is Thursday, September 7 at 11:59 p.m.

