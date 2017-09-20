Judge sets bond for protesters arrested during Georgia Tech riot

Two days after violence erupted on the Georgia Tech campus, Fulton County Magistrate Judge Warren Atkinson faced the three protesters now charged with causing some of the chaos.

Vincent Castillenti is charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He’s accused of hitting a campus police officer over the head with a hammer, an act which prosecutors said was caught on video.

“Speaking to Mr. Castillenti, he said he never had a hammer," said Fulton County public defender Fallon Stokes. "I think he was there for a peaceful protest."

Castillenti is employed with Navex Global, an ethics and compliance company. He has had three prior arrests, which were all dismissed. He received a $50,000 bond.

Also charged was Andrew Monden, who is accused of interfering with government property and inciting a riot. Monden is a third-year Georgia Tech student with no criminal history. The judge set Monden's bond at $20,000 bond.

“The gentleman was just there to peacefully protest and was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and hopefully we’ll be able to get this resolved,” Monden’s attorney, Darryl Ferguson, said.

Jacob Wilson's bond amount was the highest of the three at $107,500. He is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal trespassing. Wilson is a Georgia State University student who has a prior arson charge.

"He never pled guilty to that charge. He was never sentenced for that charge," said Wilson's attorney Don Samuel. "In fact, the arson charge was going to be dismissed entirely."

Wilson is accused of hitting an officer in the head with a paint can, which prosecutors said was caught on camera.

“I don’t know anything about a video," said Samuel. "We haven’t seen a video of what the DA said today. Of course he had some other facts wrong, so I don’t know if there’s video, but he (Wilson) is absolutely pleading not guilty."

In addition to the charges, the judge ordered all three defendants to stay away from the Georgia Tech campus.

Videos from Monday night’s riot show a Georgia Tech police officer with a bloody gash on his head. A second campus police officer was injured that night, officials said, and someone set fire to a campus police car.

The violence stemmed from a fatal shooting on campus over the weekend. Campus police officer Tyler Beck fatally shot student Scott “Scout” Schultz after Schultz refused to comply with officers’ commands to drop a weapon. Beck fired the shot as Schultz made an advance on the officers.

"I've testified before in suicide by cop cases and interviewed some of the families. That's classic,” said psychiatrist Dave Davis, who adds that it appears Schultz was having mental breakdown.

Officials confirmed that Schultz was the one who originally called 911 to report a suspicious person.

“Hey, I'm over at west village,” Schultz told a dispatcher. “Ah, looks like he's got -- he's got a knife in his hand. I think he might have a gun on his hip."

Protesters from the left-leaning group Antifa began to organize before the public knew that police found three suicide notes in Scout Schultz’s dorm room.

Since the riot, there’s been a backlash against the protesters. Some Georgia Tech students are showing support for campus police, even starting a Go Fund Me page to raise money for the affected officers.

"We want to let Georgia Tech police know concretely that we stand behind them,” said Rob Montgomery of the Georgia Tech Marksman Club. “These people are losers who seek to inspire change through violence, who try to run people's ideas out by attacking them."

