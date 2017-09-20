Judge sets bond for protesters arrested during Georgia Tech riot

Two days after violence erupted on the Georgia Tech campus, Fulton County Magistrate Judge Warren Atkinson faced the three protesters now charged with causing some of the chaos.More >
The rivalry between Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed and one of the candidates that wants to take his place is heating up. Staffers at the mayor's office posted signs inside City Hall highlighting the fact that mayoral candidate and council president Ceasar Mitchell failed to disclose tens of thousands of dollars in his campaign expenditures.More >
Police say a man is alert, conscious and breathing after being shot in the head in Atlanta late Wednesday.More >
For people of a certain age in Atlanta, there’s something oddly familiar about mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. Something in the line of her face and the twinkle of her smile that makes them say, “Um, um, um, um, um, um.”More >
Often refereed to as the face of illegal immigration, Jessica Colotl may soon be at risk for deportation.More >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
It turns out, an ultra-powerful computer can function just fine in the harsh environment of outer space -- even if it hasn't been bolstered with extra protection.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
